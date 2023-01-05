photos provided by Savannah Fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony.

To safely remove the vehicle, crews used structural collapse struts before removing it from the house.

Savannah Fire said the driver was transported for treatment, though their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is also unknown, according to the department.