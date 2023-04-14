SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last night Savannah City Council voted to move forward with a plan to build a senior housing complex – on the former site of the Coastal Empire fairgrounds.

They approved a one million dollar loan and that money will be used to build 64 apartments for seniors, but it was not approved unanimously.

Thursday’s city council meeting was a win in the eyes of the city with a new affordable housing development approved – yet two council members voted against it. I spoke with Alderman Nick Palumbo who doesn’t believe the council should be divided when it comes to such an important issue.

“You can’t let perfection be the enemy of good, ” says District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo. “It’s heartbreaking to see members of our own council vote against housing and affordable housing in our own city when that is what we desperately need the most.”

Thursday’s triumph was met with a slight hiccup when Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller-Blakely were the only two to vote against creating over 100 affordable housing units.

The two expressed concerns over the contractors hired for the development while everyone else in the council chambers was on board.

Back in 2020, the Savannah Housing Action Plan study indicated that the city had a 10 thousand housing unit shortage.

“These are very complicated projects and difficult to implement,” said Palumbo. “So after three years of work, you know to get to the finish line and see members of the council vote no. It’s heartbreaking, but I’m glad that the majority of council said yes and they recognize that this is a priority for us.”

And it’s only up from here – with a record $19 million approved for affordable housing back in 2022. Palumbo provided insight into the process of how the city wants to spend it.

“Well it’s important to maximize these dollars,” said Palumbo. “If we were to build those houses today…that’s a short-term success. We need to build long-term successful futures for our city. So how do we leverage these dollars to the most maximum effect and that showed and demonstrated yesterday that it’s all about partnerships with builders.”

The development approved on Thursday rings in at $3.2 million paid for by the Savannah affordable housing fund.