SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Beautiful music shines a light on artistic impressions by some of Savannah’s youngest.

All summer Urban Hope campers marveled at the chance to express their creativity with a blank canvas and some paint. Friday at the Whitefield Center their growth was showcased.

Savannah artist and gallery owner Sonja Robinson offered the free classes in her Budding Artists program.

Family members, and friends fell in love with paintings that let you see the world through the eyes of little ones. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw was impressed and the young artists told her they are proud of their masterpieces.

“I sold a lot of art which is super,” said Nirve Miller, one of the Budding Artists. “ And I had so much fun at this program. It was amazing.”

“I sold a chicken picture, a picture with a lot of shapes on it, and we also have the bridge in Georgia on the wall, but mine hasn’t sold yet but a lot of them have sold,” said Christina Bell, another Budding Artist.

The picture was perfect Friday night.

These young Van Gogh’s and Picasso’s sold more than 100 pieces of artwork. Students received 50% of the proceeds and the remainder will support non-profit Urban Hope’s budding artists program next year.