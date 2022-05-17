SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Too much noise, no parking and clouds of dust.

Those are just some of the complaints that business owners along Broughton Street have about the nearly two-year-long construction project.

Meanwhile, Mayor Van Johnson said work is moving along.

“And you know, the interesting thing is, and I think what people have to realize, is that we live in an old city and no matter where you dig, you find stuff,” Johnson said Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

“The benefit is that we’re able to address issues that we can remediate before it becomes a real issue,” he added.

Construction was supposed to be completed by June, but due to some unforeseen setbacks, the expected completion date for the project is now October. It’s news that has some business owners concerned about missing out on summer crowds.

“Our store hasn’t been here long. It’s been here since last year, February…it’s kinda been slowing us down, especially throughout the winter,” said Jayden Spellman, manager of Hokulia Shave Ice on Broughton.

“Winter season was really tough,” Spellman continued. “Not many people knew about our business being here. You’ve got business like the lavender store, not many people have been going there. Construction has really slowed down a lot of everything.”

Johnson added that in a perfect world, construction would have already been complete. Pandemic-related issues like supply chain delays have also affected their timeline, but the mayor said the completed project will be a major upgrade for the city.

“I think people on Broughton Street will ultimately have a much-improved water flow and a much more beautiful streetscape,” Johnson said. “Again, it’s not been an easy process but those who have endured it have been very pleased with the results.”

One business owner along Broughton Street told WSAV that Astra, the company in charge of construction, may be pushed out following phase 1 of the project. News 3 reached out to the company for comment; they said they’re not available to speak on the matter at this time.