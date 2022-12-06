SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.

In the past couple of years, the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit.

Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.

“We were actually excited to get to the finish and have this beautiful new sidewalk and new streets,” said Tracy Gunn, owner of The Soapery. “But now the beautiful new streets and park benches that we have are littered with homeless people.”

Gunn said the homeless presence is directly impacting her sales at The Soapery by deterring tourists from Broughton Street.

“All of these businesses lost so much money during the construction, but now that it’s done,” said Gunn. “We’re losing more revenue. Due to an unorganized situation with the homeless.”

It even got to the point where Gunn said she was assaulted by a homeless person in late November.

“I have been spit on. My car has been hit, they threatened to kill me and my dog,” said Gunn.

Some are questioning if the shutdown of the President Street encampment is causing the issue.

News 3 reached out to the City of Savannah and the Savannah Police Department who say they have not noticed an increase in police reports as a direct result of the encampment eviction.

Police say, in similar situations of assault or harassment, to call the police depending on the nature of the situation.

Police may have you fill out a criminal trespass form for more serious cases or a citizen agreement form to keep disruptive homeless individuals away from individuals or their businesses.