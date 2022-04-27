SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting death over the weekend in Savannah is making headlines, across the pond.

Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah.

Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and killed early Sunday morning around 1:20 at the Timesaver gas station on West Bay Street in Savannah while visiting family in the area.

Alderman Detric Legget called the shooting devastating and senseless.

“Once we have visitors that come to this city you know we open ourselves up to people to come here with tidings and try to vacation and come here from different areas of the earth just to see good things,” Legget said. “For them to come here and we send them back home is almost like their casualties of war.”

Homicide detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene to investigate Tucker’s death, where the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Georgiamae Lawrence. Lawrence was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Sunday morning on a murder charge.

“Don’t leave not one stone unturned. We have a whole bunch of open cases. We have people who have done these heinous crimes,” Leggett said. “We have to protect everyone and we have to make sure we empower our police department and make sure that people who see something they need to say something.”

Police have not released word on a motive for the deadly shooting.