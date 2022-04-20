SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Breeze Airways will be adding two new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in the coming months.

Starting Sept. 9, the low-fare airline will have nonstop service to Westchester, New York, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tickets to Westchester start at $79 while New Orleans flights start at $59.

Last month, Breeze Airways announced five new routes from SAV to Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; and Los Angeles, California.

Flights to Hartford and Providence begin June 3 and Columbus routes launch the day after. Norfolk and LA flights will start July 1.

Founded by JetBlue’s David Neeleman, Breeze Airways launched in May 2021 and primarily serves east and southeast states.