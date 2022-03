SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Bolton Street.

According to SPD, an adult male victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Further details were not available at the time of this report.

SPD continues to investigate.

This marks the sixth shooting in the Hostess City since Sunday.