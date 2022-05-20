SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is joining a bipartisan push to keep the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) open.

The new federal budget calls for closing the CRTC by April 2023.

The local combat readiness training center is the most used in the nation and Georgia leaders say shutting it down would mean fewer well-trained pilots at a time when the world is threatened by Russia.

Democrat Warnock has joined Republican Congressman Buddy Carter and others in sending a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to say considering the closure of the local facility is a mistake.

“And ensure that the Biden Administration hears directly from people in our state about the devastating impacts of potentially closing this important asset,” Warnock said. “Let me be clear, I’m deeply disappointed by President Biden’s proposed budget.”