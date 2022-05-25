WASHINGTON (WSAV) — President Joe Biden has nominated the Chief of Police of the Savannah Police Department to take over as a U.S. Marshall.

Chief Roy Minter would take over as the U.S. Marshall of the Southern District of Georgia, the White House says. Minter’s nomination comes along with three other nominations — two of which were also in Georgia.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all,” the White House said in a release.

Minter has served as chief of police in Peoria, Arizona as well as in Denton, Texas. Minter also served in various roles with the Aurora, Colorado Police Department for 15 years.