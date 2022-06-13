SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bicyclist died Sunday night after a crash on W. 37th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 37th and Barnard streets where they found Edward Russell III suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Memorial Health where he died.

Russell was 65, living in Port Royal, South Carolina, SPD said.

Police believe Russell was traveling south on Barnard Street when he failed to stop at a red light. As he attempted to cross W. 37th Street, SPD said a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound struck Russell.

The driver of the Tahoe wasn’t injured.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.