SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another big-name singer and songwriter is coming to the Hostess City next year.

Barry Manilow will perform at the Enmarket Area on Jan. 15, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday Nov. 18. The concert is a part of the 79-year-old pop legend’s “MANILOW HITS 2023” tour.

The Enmarket Arena opened it’s doors on Feb. 6 and has been booking high-caliber celebrity performers ever since. Some of those notable performers include the Eagles, Bon Jovi, Pitbull, Adam Sandler, Jason Aldean, DaBaby and more.

The arena is also host of minor league hockey team the Savannah Ghost Pirates.