SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April 1 is National Sourdough Bread Day. To celebrate, here’s a list of five bakeries in Savannah where you can go to get bread, sweet treats and more.

Back in the Day Bakery

Back in the Day Bakery is a vintage-themed bakery and espresso bar. They serve breakfast like guava cheese pastries and biscuits with jam. They also serve sweets like chocolate chip cookies and lavender shortbread. Additionally, you can get loaves of bread and baguettes from this bakery.

Though they are normally open on weekends, Back in the Day Bakery’s hours are subject to change. It’s best to check their website for updates about the days that they will be open before you go. Generally, they are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located on Bull Street and you can also buy things from them online through their website which is linked here.

Baker’s Pride Bakery

Baker’s Pride Bakery has been serving Savannah since 1982. This means they have been baking cookies, cakes and other treats for Savannah for nearly 40 years. They have a wide range of options from tarts to cakes to gourmet pies.

Baker’s Pride Bakery is located on East DeRenne Avenue just down the road from Candler Hospital. They are open Monday through Saturday. They close at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 6 p.m. every other day of the week. They are closed Sunday. You can check out their website through the link here.

Maté Factor

Maté Factor is a bakery located on East Hall Street about a two-minute walk away from the Kroger downtown. They serve bread, treats, sandwiches and coffees. They also serve Yerba Mate drinks. Yerba Mate is a caffeine-rich drink that is traditionally from South America.

Maté Factor is open Sunday through Friday, opening at 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday and Sunday. You can learn more about Maté Factor and who runs it by clicking the link here.

Savannah Rum Runners Bakery

Savannah Rum Runner bakery specializes in rum cakes, but they also do specialty and wedding cakes. They currently have a limited menu at their café due to COVID-19 but that still includes breads, pastries and quiches.

Savannah Rum Runner bakery has changed their hours due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages. They are currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as by appointment at other times. They are located on West Bolton Street, but they frequently sell their goods at local markets as well.

You can check out their Facebook to see what markets they will be at next through the link here as well as their website through the link here.

Pop’s of Flavor

Pop’s of Flavor has yummy apple pie cinnamon rolls, cakes and more available at their shop located on East 42nd Street. They have an Instagram filled with pictures of their options which include banana pudding cake, red velvet cinnamon rolls and strawberry lemonade cake. If you want to try something fresh and new, head on over to Pop’s of Flavor.

Pop’s of Flavor is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their Instagram can be found through the link here and their website can be found through the link here.