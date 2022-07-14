SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A legendary trumpet player and a Grammy Award-winning singer are making their way to the Hostess City in late July.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will host a concert at the Lucas Theatre on July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

To buy tickets, click or tap here.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter has also earned five #1 hits from his 2014, “Stepping Out.” He has also sold over 72 million records and earned 14 platinum albums.

Hall is married to Alpert and has won two Grammy Awards herself. She’s also a producer and got her start as a lead singer of Sergio Mendes’ group Brasil ’66.