SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges.

Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client.

Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment of a girl under the age of 16. He lost his job at Savannah’s Deep Center, because of the charges.

Schwartz, says his client is not guilty, and shouldn’t even be in jail right now. During a Zoom interview Wednesday morning he told News 3, “The district attorney has already admitted to me that there have been two DNA tests done in this case, and neither test has connected Opollo to this charge. So, what we have here is a black man accused by a young white woman, who it sitting in jail and he’s having to prove his innocence and that’s not how our system is supposed to work.”

Opollo Johnson is being held at the Chatham County jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 15, moved up from the original date of Jan. 24. WSAV reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney for comment, but they have not responded.