SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Mall has seen better days.

With storefronts dwindling and only a few more weeks until the property hits the auction block, the remaining businesses are left wondering, what’s next?

“This is our big season. This is my, my Christmas season is back to school. If we’re not busy, and as you see we’re not busy, that would be bad,” explained David Eichelbaum, Owner of The Uniform Source. “I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward, if it’s going to be a mall or not, we’re just kind’ve up in the air trying to figure out where to go should we have to leave, and are we going to have to leave.”

We spoke to several business owners that said, they were not made aware of the mall’s impending sale.

They say, the mall has been neglected by management for quite some time. Leading to temporary power outages, broken escalators, and no air conditioning.

“Well they need to get the escalators working, and the leaks in it, and maybe the air conditioning working because it’s hot as fish grease in here,” said Darcell Sabb, who’s been called in from Jacksonville to help close up shop at Rainbow’s.

“The mall itself is just, it’s sad. We’ve been in here for months and there’s been no A/C, it’s 85 degrees as soon as we walk in the store in the morning and we haven’t seen management until stores decided to get up and leave, and I’ve lived here all my life and this used to be the main mall,” said Precious Carter, Assistant Manager of It’s Fashion.

With only a few weeks left until the mall is set to change ownership, some businesses are blowing out their inventory and closing early, while others are holding out hope that new ownership might spell new beginnings.

“Its hurt business because a lot of people now are feeling that the mall’s already closed, but you also have like, I find it funny you have a lot of old timers coming have been coming in here and just kind’ve reminiscing. ‘Wow, I remember when that was here, and when that was there, and when this mall was brand new,’ which wasn’t that long ago,” Eichelbaum explained.

The Savannah Mall is listed for auction by the online real estate platform, ten-x, and will take place from Aug. 8 to 11.

Bidding starts at $2.5M.