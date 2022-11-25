SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah’s Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of the city’s tree is still a construction site.

“They end up with improved product that the taxpayers of this county are paying for,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “They have improved infrastructure. Their technology underground is state of the art.”

Earlier this week, Johnson said the headline of this story should be businesses along Broughton need to be happy they are getting a new street. But the project has taken at least five years, and it’s still not finished.

Well, that’s a question business owners along Broughton Street have been asking, literally for years.

The problem plagued streetscape project is almost finished, though the closed sidewalks, barricades, narrow traffic lanes and construction barrels weaved between the holiday décor, might make one wonder.

Savannah’s mayor pointed the finger to supply chain troubles and problem pipes found below the street to the avalanche of delays. This work was originally supposed to end in June, then October, and next week it will be December.

The vision, even through the cloud of construction is a hit with visitors.

It’s the people who work here who will like this project a lot more once it is finally finished.