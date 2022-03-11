SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More pre-Civil War artifacts were found in the Savannah River, according to the Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Army says it found more cannons, bringing the total to 19.

The cannons were built during the mid-1700s and are believed to have been a part of the HMS Savannah, however, the exact origin is unknown. The HMS Savannah was sunken in an area called the Five Fathom Hole.

The Army said marks on the cannon and bell could help experts tie them to a specific vessel or wreck. Researchers are also examining the ship’s log to further determine if the artifacts are linked to the HMS Savannah.

To watch a lecture and learn more about the discovery, click or tap here.

Last March, dredgers made similar discoveries of artifacts as a part of the Harbor Expansion Project.