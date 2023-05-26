SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Legion on Bull Street is flying the largest POW/MIA flag just a few days ahead of Memorial Day. It’s meant to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Family and friends of fallen soldiers gathered at the American Legion along with veterans from all wars to witness the flag raising.

Susie Stephens has been working with vets for more than fifty years and though she isn’t a veteran herself- she has a personal connection.

“It’s really emotional for me. Because I have a brother-in-law who’s missing. He was a green beret, well still because he’s still serving. We went down to the Cambodian border on a bird dog, which is still a single engine plane. That was the last they’ve heard of him,” said Stephens.

American Legion Post 135 was where the Eighth Air Force was originally founded, before heading overseas to fight in World War 2.

Veterans in attendance are serious about their obligation to America’s falling soldiers, standing up each Memorial Day to remember the ultimate sacrifice of their brothers and sisters.

The organizers of the event are very proud of the flag itself, they say it’s the largest POW flag in the country.

With cookouts and family gatherings ramping up this weekend, the American Legion takes pride in honoring fallen soldiers year round.

“The veterans that live here and serve here, it’s because of them, I sleep at night,” Stephens said.