SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah alderwoman announced she’s running for reelection in style.

On Sunday, Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan rode in on horse back at the Pegasus Riding Academy to announce her run.

Her supporters from District 3 were treated to food trucks, music, dancing and fun.

But Wilder-Bryan tells us she means business when it comes to her goals for the city of Savannah.

“Affordable housing, and I like to call it housing that’s affordable, is going to be my main concern,” she said. “We’ve done some things for the roofless people, and I just want to continue making and creating partnerships — want to get some more traffic coming, and just do all the things, the little things that tells us that it’s good government.”

According to local reports, the incumbent will face off against Todd Rhodes and Clinton Cowart, the other candidates who have so far announced their bids.

Wilder-Bryan has been serving Savannah since 2019.