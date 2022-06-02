SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More trouble for Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter. Family promise, a group that helps families dealing with homelessness, has filed a formal complaint against her with the city’s ethics board.

In a letter sent last week to the city attorney, Family Promise’s Executive Director, Katrina Bostik, accused Gibson-Carter of making “false, disparaging, and defamatory attacks” against the organization. Family promise accuses Gibson-Carter of saying they don’t answer or return calls and have limited capacity for families.

Bostik says the alderwoman made the remarks during council meetings, council work sessions and on her Kandidly Kesha show on Facebook.

Gibson-Carter tells News 3 the accusations are baseless and part of a smear campaign orchestrated by Mayor Van Johnson.

“This is yet another coordinated and strategic attack by the mayor and the media. Unfortunately Katrina Bostik has allowed Van Johnson to use her to lodge this personal, petty and political tactic to further distract citizen’s attention to rising poverty, homelessness, taxes and forced displacement,” Alderwoman Gibson-Carter told News 3 in an on-camera prepared statement.

Family Promise has threatened to take legal action, if the alderwoman doesn’t stop the alleged attacks.

Mayor Van Johnson sent News 3 a statement saying Gibson-Carter’s allegations are “Absolutely absurd.” He went on to say “The alderwoman’s own public actions are behind the complaint and the complaint’s merits must stand on their own before the ethics panel.”