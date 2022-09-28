SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the potential threat of severe weather approaches, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport officials say they are open for business despite severe weather on its way.

If you’re looking to leave the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, you need to book those flights as soon as possible as seats are almost gone. Officials say they are getting hurricane preparations underway, and they are committed to staying.

Lori Lynah, director of marketing and air service development said they have taken steps to ensure safety at the airport.

“We have storm preparation that we’re doing now, you know we have a certain thing that we do around the airfield, and all over airport property to get ready for those sorta things,” Lynah said. “Checking drains, checking drainage ditches, you know those sorta things, we have a checklist for any type of a storm prep. So, those things are being done. High winds it’s the same thing.”

She also said, parking will be available and things will be running like normal.

“Parking will be open throughout the storm,” Lynah said. “So, you know if someone comes in from a late flight, and it’s raining and it’s bad weather, we’ll still have somebody here. If people bring their car here which we’ve seen in the past with storm, people will leave a car here, or go out of town, something like that. We’ll have someone here.”

Airport officials say it is best to download your airline’s app and monitor for any important flight information.