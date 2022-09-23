Watch video of the exchange in the video player above.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Savannah City Council members engaged in a heated exchange outside of council chambers after a meeting on Sept. 8. The argument between District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Alderwoman Post 1, At Large Kesha Gibson-Carter, was recorded on a body camera worn by a Savannah Police officer who witnessed it.

In the video, Gibson-Carter can be heard saying “He called me a ghetto b*****” and she follows up by holding up her cell phone and saying, ‘Let’s go live.’ In the video, Purtee can be seen walking off.

Purtee reportedly admitted calling her a “ghetto b*****” in a telephone interview earlier this week while Gibson-Carter reportedly shared a complaint letter she sent to Georgia Southern University (GSU) President Kyle Marrero, which listed her grievances with Purtee, a GSU police captain.

This is not the first contentious exchange between council members that played out in public. After a vote on a liquor license, in mid-July, Purtee told Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter to shut up.

In an interview with News 3, Gibson-Carter responded, saying, “I ascribe to the notion that the lioness does not consider the thoughts of the gazelle.”

Alderman Purtee told News 3, “While saying the word pedophile yesterday, she looked at me which was offensive. Why? Because I’m gay? Because my partner is younger than me? Her actions are completely inappropriate and I had enough.”

WSAV has reached out to both Alderman Purtee and Alderwoman Gibson-Carter about the Sept. 8 exchange. Purtee agreed to provide a comment to WSAV after 4:30 p.m.

However, WSAV is still waiting for a comment from Gibson-Carter.