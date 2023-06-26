SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Opal Lee, also known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” has been making her rounds through Savannah.

She is 96 years old, but that doesn’t stop her from walking 2.5 miles every year in a symbolic effort that she started while campaigning to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. 2.5 miles represents the 2.5 years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas, Lee’s home state.

She started doing this in 2016, Lee marched from Fort Worth, Texas all the way to Washington D.C. She hoped to get the government’s attention, particularly the president.

Her wish was granted in 2021 when Juneteenth became a federal holiday. She was present at the bill signing ceremony and even honored by President Biden.

“When we got the call from the White House to see the President sign the bill into law, I could have done a holy dance, but when I try–the kids say it looks like I’m twerking. And I would NEVER do that,” said Lee.

Lee is a former educator who has dedicated the later portion of her life to civil rights activism. She acknowledged that the younger generation has a responsibility to make a positive impact on society.

“Change somebody’s mind. We know some people aren’t on the same page as us. Change their minds. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love. And I feel it’s our responsibility to do that,” said Lee.

You can hear more from Ms Lee tomorrow- she’ll be speaking to WSAV’s Kim Gusby at 11 a.m.