SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 96-hour road closure is coming that could affect your commute.

It’s happening next week in an already high-traffic area—Dean Forest Road and the I-16 overpass.

The closure is expected to start at 7 p.m., Wednesday the 22 and last until Sunday the 26 at 7 p.m. Drivers will still be able to use I-16 without delay but with one exception.

The eastbound off-ramp exit onto Dean Forest Road will be closed for 15 hours from 7 p.m. on the 22nd to 10am on the 23rd. It’s a step in completing a diverging diamond interchange –

GDOT officials say the design has proven to make travel safer while reducing higher traffic volume. News Three spoke with GDOT today to get an update on the project.

“This is all to advance the diverging diamond interchange improvement project and Dean Forest,” says Georgia Department of Transportations, Kyle Collins. “Getting this 96-hour closure headache out of the way is going to get us to work on the existing bridge. Those folks are currently driving on so we can reconstruct that one. To fully get things implemented hopefully by the end of this year leading into early 2024,” says Collins.

Collins says for those who usually take the dean forest exit – you’ll have to take Chatham Parkway or Pooler Parkway exit instead. There won’t be any lane closures along I-16 during the work to keep traffic moving.