SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Six people face federal charges on drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms after being indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.
The six were charged in part of a larger investigation called Project Safe Neighborhoods — aimed at reducing violent crime by targeting felons illegally obtaining guns.
“Our office aggressively prosecutes previously convicted felons who illegally carry firearms,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The safety of our communities is of paramount importance, and we won’t tolerate violent criminal behavior.”
More than 745 have been charged for illegal gun charges in the Southern District of Georgia, with most of those being illegal gun possession by a felon.
The Southern District of Georgia detailed the charges below:
- Justin Curtis Duke, 29, currently an inmate at Johnson State Prison, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Bobby Lewis Sturkey; 51, of Harlem, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Carlos Middleton, 21, of Savannah, charged with Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence;
- Robert Alexander DuBose, 40, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Michael Jordan Sharp, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- DeShawn Tisdale, 24, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;