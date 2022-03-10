SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Six people face federal charges on drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms after being indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The six were charged in part of a larger investigation called Project Safe Neighborhoods — aimed at reducing violent crime by targeting felons illegally obtaining guns.

“Our office aggressively prosecutes previously convicted felons who illegally carry firearms,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The safety of our communities is of paramount importance, and we won’t tolerate violent criminal behavior.”

More than 745 have been charged for illegal gun charges in the Southern District of Georgia, with most of those being illegal gun possession by a felon.

The Southern District of Georgia detailed the charges below: