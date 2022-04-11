SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the weather finally at that perfect place between uncomfortable cold and overwhelming heat, it’s a great time to start planning your upcoming dates. To help, here’s a list of five ideas for dates in downtown Savannah.

Picnic in one of Savannah’s beautiful parks or squares

Savannah has so many lovely parks and squares to enjoy in this cool spring weather. A picnic date is the perfect idea for the couple who wants to have a date filled with rest and relaxation. If you really want it to be a low effort date, you can pick all your snacks up from the store and you don’t event have to cook.

Go to the Savanah Botanical Gardens

If you really want to enjoy the springtime, why not head on over to the Savannah Botanical Gardens? They are open daylight hours, seven days a week and admission is free for all public areas of the garden. It is the best place to go for an enjoyable, inexpensive date and it is a great option if you’re looking to take photos.

You can view a garden map by visiting the link here. This link will also bring you to a website with more information on the Savannah Botanical Gardens.

Take a tour downtown

Are you a couple that is interested in the history of Savannah? Well, the weather is just right now for a tour downtown. There’s plenty to choose from and you can find a link to a company with ghost and cemetery tours by clicking the link here. This is a great option for those who would like to go on a date later in the evening.

Visit the candy stores on River Street

Walking River Street can be fun during the summer, but the best time to go is when the weather has just begun to warm up from the chill of the winter. Take advantage of the weather by going down to River Street and grabbing some sweet treats. After going to the candy stores you can watch the river across the street and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Savannah Riverfront.

Go to the farmers’ market on a Saturday

The farmers’ market is a wonderful place to go for a date if you’re a couple who enjoys the thrill of finding a good deal and supporting local businesses. This is a great option because it has it all: enjoyable weather, food, artisans, and more. The Forsyth Farmers’ Market website can be found through the link here and is open every Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Forsyth Park.