SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people were indicted this week in connection to a 2019 murder of a woman in Savannah.

A jury indicted the following: John Bailey, Taj Gayle, Gequan Simmons, Marcus Wilson and Justin Path. The group were all charged in the murder of Melanie Steele, 24. The group received several different charges.

Photo of Melanie Steele.

Bailey and Gayle were indicted on the following charges:

Felony murder

Conspiracy to commit the sale/purchase of controlled substances

Kidnapping

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Bailey was also indicted separately on possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Path was indicted on the following charges:

Felony murder

Conspiracy to commit the sale/purchase of controlled substances

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Wilson was indicted with a kidnapping charge.

Simmons was indicted with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

Photo of John Bailey provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of Taj Gayle provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of Justin Path provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Steele went missing Sept. 13, 2019, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Over a year passed until authorities confirmed in November 2020 that remains found earlier that year were Steele’s.

On Dec. 4, 2020, SPD arrested John Bailey, 22; Taj Gayle, 21; and Justin Path, 29; and charged them with murder in connection to Steele’s death. All three men were already in custody at the Chatham County jail on other charges.

Steele was last seen in the 2100 block of California Avenue and was apparently visiting the area from Alpharetta with her husband.

Family members pleaded with the public for answers in her disappearance, and other agencies, including the FBI, were called in to assist.

On March 18, 2020, human remains were discovered off of New Hampstead Parkway in the Bloomingdale area. DNA analysis determined the remains are those of Steele, SPD said.