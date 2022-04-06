SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday marks Tina Tyus-Shaw’s 30th anniversary at WSAV-TV.

She recently sat down with her co-anchor Ben Senger to discuss her career as Savannah’s longest-serving news anchor. In the video player above, watch their full conversation, “30 Questions for 30 Years.”

Tina has called the Hostess City home since 1992. Born in Griffin, Georgia, she wanted to be a television broadcaster at an early age.

After graduating from Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Speech, Communication and Theater, Tina worked for television and radio stations in Macon and Columbus and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

In April 1992, she was offered the opportunity to work at WSAV as a reporter/weekend anchor, then joined the weekday anchor team in September 1995.

Covering education and breaking news from the field ignited her passion for serving the community. Tina has since had the opportunity to cover and be a part of some memorable stories.

In 1996, she was chosen as a Savannah torchbearer for the 1996 Olympic Torch Run across Georgia, continuing her family Olympic tradition started by her aunt, Wyomia Tyus, a two-time 100-meter gold medalist in 1964 and 1968.

Devoted to helping people better their lives, Tina is most proud of WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 breast cancer awareness program.

Tina and her husband, James, are blessed to share four beautiful children.

You can watch Tina weeknights on WSAV at 4, 5, 5:30, 6, 10 on the CW and 11 back on channel 3.