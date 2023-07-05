SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three suspects have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 25-year-old on June 10, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Wednesday morning, officers served warrants on 24-year-old Shaddrick Marquis Lacount, 23-year-old Dwayne Singleton Jr. and 21-year-old Montrez Hopson for the murder of Jamie Bernard Burton Jr.

All three are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Lacount is one of three people CCPD was asking the public to be on the lookout for.

Burton was found dead on June 10 shortly after 6 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Westlake Apartments. They arrived on the scene to find the victim deceased from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Although three suspects are behind bars, detectives say they still need help from the public as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to CCPD.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app or the department’s online tip form.

CrimeStoppers is also available at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.