SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested another suspect in the fatal shooting of a British tourist.

Benjamin Tucker, 27, was in Savannah visiting family when he was gunned down.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, April, 24, officials say Tucker was injured in a shooting at the TimeSaver store in the 500 block of West Bay Street. A second victim, age 32, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Benjamin Tucker

Both were taken to the hospital where Tucker died from his injuries.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) quickly arrested Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, on a charge of murder in the shooting investigation.

Nearly three weeks later, SPD announced the second arrest in the case. Corey Kent, 43, was booked Thursday at the Chatham County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Further details of Kent’s involvement weren’t immediately provided.

According to Savannah Police, the investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with relevant information can submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.