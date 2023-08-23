SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All nine seats of the Savannah City Council are up for election this year.

Twenty-eight individuals have filed declarations of intent to run, including all nine incumbents.

The qualifying period runs through Friday, Aug. 25, with the municipal election set for Nov. 7. There is no primary as the election is nonpartisan.

Here’s a running list of who’s qualified so far.

Mayor:

Van Johnson (incumbent)

Post 1, At Large:

Carol Bell

Post 2, At Large:

Pat Rossiter

District 2:

Detric Leggett (incumbent)

District 3:

Clinton Cowart

Todd Rhodes

Linda Wilder Bryan (incumbent)

District 5:

Robert Bryant

Estella Shabazz (incumbent)

District 6: