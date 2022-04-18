SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The annual Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon will not return to the Hostess City in 2022, the City of Savannah said. The status of the 2023 race remains up in the air.

The city says the three-year contract just ended and the city wants to take some time to evaluate the cost of the marathon and its impact on Savannah.

The marathon was slated to kick off on Nov. 5.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a restructured event in 2021 — approved just weeks prior and toned down due to heavy rain — this year’s event had hoped to bounce back, bringing some normalcy along with it.

Last year’s race started on Bay Street, weaving through the streets of Savannah and ended at historic Forsyth Park. It also required runners to be either fully vaccinated or report a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of running.

The race includes a marathon, half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K, 1-mile, and races for kids. Tickets for the marathon went on sale Dec. 15, 2021.

