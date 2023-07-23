SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that injured two adults on Saturday.

Just before 10 a.m., SPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 110 block of East Bolton Street where they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Memorial Health for treatment. The status of their conditions was not released.

SPD said detectives have identified and are pursuing a suspect in the case.

This is one of three shootings that took place in Savannah on Saturday.