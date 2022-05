SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said one person was seriously injured and the other had a non-life-threatening injury. The shooting happened in the area of Bull and Broughton streets, SPD said.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.