SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people accused of fatally shooting a British tourist at a downtown Savannah convenience store have been formally charged by a Chatham County grand jury.

Benjamin Tucker

Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, and Corey Kent, 43, were indicted Wednesday on malice and felony murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, in connection to Benjamin Tucker’s death.

Lawrence also faces multiple firearm charges, including possession by a convicted felon, and an additional felony murder charge.

The 27-year-old Tucker was visiting family in Savannah when he was killed on April 24.

A second victim, age 32, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shooting at the TimeSaver store on West Bay Street.

There is still no word on a motive in the deadly shooting.