SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What started out as a regular firefighter training exercise ended with a life-changing decision.

“Oh my God … yeah, yes,” said Tyler Carlson when asked if she’d marry her now fiancé, Bill Barrett. Carlson then removed her gas mask and the couple hugged and kissed.

“It’s only been a few hours but I still cannot find the words to describe the emotions from our “multi-company drill” this morning….” Carlson writes in a Facebook post. “Bill Barrett You are such an amazing man. I love you more than anything in this world. I am lost for words. I cannot wait to share this life with you ❤️ “

Carlson said stations 1 and 7 helped make the special moment happen.