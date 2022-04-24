SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department(SFD) extinguished a kitchen fire on Sunday that left two people displaced.

SFD responded to a fire at 1:24 p.m in the 1000 block of West 38th Street. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a burning pot on the stove. They extinguished the flames, which extended to a section of the wall.

An elderly resident suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A total of two people were displaced.

Savannah Fire officials say most fires can be prevented. Set cooking timers and never leave the kitchen while food is cooking. Turn off burners if cooking oil begins to smoke.