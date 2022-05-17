SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Savannah, police announced Tuesday. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Tuesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 28 in the late afternoon, officers responded to the 400 block of McKenzie Place where they found 17-year-old George Williamson wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

SPD said Jamil Singleton, 19, was arrested for the teen’s death on Monday. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force apparently located Singleton in Port Wentworth.

He has since been booked at the Chatham County jail where he remains at this time, according to booking records.