SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An 18-year-old was shot dead Sunday morning in midtown Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning.

No further details were released and SPD continues to investigate the homicide.

SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124, CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit a tip online.