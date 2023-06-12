SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has approved 15 applications for the unnamed square located between Abercorn and East Wayne streets.

The square was formerly named after statesman and politician John C. Calhoun. He had an accomplished career as vice president and secretary of war but was a supporter of slavery.

Last year, after receiving public comment, Savannah’s city council voted to remove Calhoun’s name, saying his legacy didn’t reflect the city’s values.

All applications had to meet specific requirements with the support of the mayor, the at-large Post 1 alderman, the at-large Post 2 alderman or the District 2 alderman.

The 15 applications are available for review at savannahga.gov/squarenaming.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the potential names by emailing square@savannahga.gov.

The city will host a public meeting to review the naming process timeline and answer any questions about the process. It’ll take place at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm Street).