SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

“Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing guns, and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to keeping our communities safe from violent crime by holding accountable those who would violate the law,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The Southern District of Georgia has charged more than 760 people for illegal gun charges in the past four years, Estes said.

The district said the following people were charged:

Omar Lockhart , 34, of Savannah, charged with Bank Robbery for the March 7 robbery of the Synovus Bank on Paulsen Street in Savannah. Lockhart also is charged with Using, Carrying, or Possessing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

, 30, and , 31, both of Augusta, charged with Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees, and Using, Carrying or Possessing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence. The case involves a Dec. 9, 2021, shootout in which a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was struck by multiple bullets. The mail carrier who was inside the vehicle was not injured. Kerry Akeem Milledge , 37, of Savannah, and Antron Ozier Charles , 19, of Pooler, Ga., charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Milledge also is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Additional defendants recently have been adjudicated on federal charges that include illegal firearms possession:

Phillip Allen Loughry, 41, of Baxley, Ga., was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Appling County Sheriff’s deputies charged Loughry after he ran from a December 2020 traffic stop and dropped a pistol as deputies pursued and captured him. Loughry still faces prosecution for related state charges and revocation of prior probationary status in state court.

