SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although it’s been over 20 years, Crimestoppers of Savannah Chatham County still has hopes of an arrest being made in the Randy Stevens murder case.

On Oct. 10, 2002, Stevens was heading to work at the City of Savannah’s Vehicle Maintenance Facility, where he had worked for years as a transmission specialist.

However, on that day, he didn’t make it to work, he was shot inside his Duval Street home in Savannah around 6 a.m. Detectives believe the shooting was the result of a robbery.

The case has since been taken over by Savannah’s Cold Case Unit, which reviews unsolved homicides and other major crimes in the city. The mission is to help bring closure to victims of crimes.

Although it’s been years since the press conference, Brittany Herren, Executive Director of Crimestoppers of Savannah Chatham County said the $100,000 reward, which was given anonymously in 2019, is still being offered in the Stevens case. Rewards are given if an arrest is made in the case.

All tips sent to Crimestoppers remain anonymous. Tips can be forwarded to Crimestoppers by calling 912-234-2020, or online by clicking here.