SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you are missing a turkey this Thanksgiving, don’t fret. These 10 restaurants will be open on Nov. 23.

For Thanksgiving specifically, many establishments will require reservations, so plan ahead of time.

Stone & Webster Chophouse at Plant Riverside District

The steak house will only take reservations for Thanksgiving day. Located at 500 W River St, it’s open from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Fitzroy

The American-style establishment provides a cozy and modern dining experience with a rooftop. They are located at 9 Drayton St and will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ukiyo

The Japanese eatery provides a casual vibe and serves Japanese street food with a twist. Located at 2224 Bull St, they will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

St. Neo’s Brasserie

Celebrating Lowcountry seafood, the romantic-style establishment is located at 7 Drayton St. They will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pacci Italian Kitchen & Bar

The casually elegant restaurant makes contemporary Italian food and is located at 601 East Bay St. They will be open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Emporium Savannah

With locally sourced ingredients, The Emporium wants to challenge your pallet with its French cuisine. They’re located at 254 E Perry St. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Pirate’s House

The most haunted restaurant in Savannah (and possibly Georgia) will be open, located at 20 East Broad St. They will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local 11ten Food & Wine

Specializing in Contemporary American style food, this restaurant provides a causal atmosphere located at 1110 Bull St. They will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Collins Quarter

This restaurant, focused on rich Australian cuisine, only accepts reservations for dinner at its 151 Bull St. location. They will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Alligator Soul

The upscale cajun eatery with a twist features a fine dining experience with entertainment on 114 Barnard St. They will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.