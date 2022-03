SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a shooting on West 38th Street, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced early Friday morning.

The incident took place in the 600 block, leaving the victim — an adult male — with serious injuries.

SPD said he’s been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not available at this time, according to police.

