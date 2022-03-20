SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect has been arrested after a fatal cutting incident at a gas station on Sunday, according to the Savannah Police Department(SPD).

SPD officers responded to Pump N Go located at 2320 Ogeechee Road around 9:20 a.m. in reference to a cutting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Raeem Sinclair, 41, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Sinclair was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as Wade Hicklin Richardson, 51, and shortly after, he turned himself in to police and was booked into the Chatham County jail on a charge of murder.

Police say Sinclair and Richardson knew each other and the incident was the result of a dispute between the two of them.

The incident remains under investigation by SPD. Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.