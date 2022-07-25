SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One man was killed in a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Savannah Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Victory Drive.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store at the 1900 block of Victory Drive at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning

Police found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as Myles Bright, and transported to the hospital for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries according to police. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.