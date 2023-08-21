SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested after a 19-year-old was killed on the city’s southside, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Karon Shields has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Madrell Reynolds Jr.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, SPD was called to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Inglewood Drive.

There, officers found the 19-year-old Reynolds suffering from a gunshot wound. SPD said that while life-saving measures were attempted, he died at the scene.

According to SPD, Shields was booked Thursday into the Chatham County jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.