Savannah yanks liquor license of bar after deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The city of Savannah has suspended the liquor license of a downtown bar following a murder there on New Year’s Day.

Mayor Van Johnson says it appears from several incidents that the Tree House can’t provide a safe environment.

Owner Stu Putman says he takes reasonable precautions, including employing off-duty police officers on weekend nights and private security guards who use a portable metal detector.

Putman says he’s now hired more off-duty officers and will use a metal detector on every customer who enters.

He’s scheduled to ask the Savannah’s City Council on Thursday to reinstate Tree House’s liquor license.

Putman says the bar’s 26 employees are now out of work.