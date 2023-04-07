SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four years later, a Savannah woman is still looking for answers. In late February she filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tybee Island and the police officer who arrested her.

The family is suing the city of Tybee Island for $350,000 and the police officer for $100,000. She’s also asking for a jury trial in Savannah.

“The crowd is going crazy saying ‘she’s tiny, she’s tiny get off of her’ and he’s getting mad because it’s obvious police brutality,” Olivia Simon’s mom Annie told WSAV.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Olivia and her sister were on Tybee Island and that trip took a turn when they got to the restaurant and bar Rock House. The lawsuit says Olivia was walking out of the side door of the Rock House when she saw the bouncer looking at a friend’s ID.

“She handed me telling me this is her,” the bouncer told Officer Travis LeGuin. Just seconds later, Olivia snatches the ID and takes off running.

“You gon’ get tased … put your hands behind your back,” LeGuin said as he cuffed Olivia. The body cam video shows Olivia LeGuin struggling. Police charged Olivia with two counts of obstruction, tampering with evidence and false identification.

Annie said it’s hard for her to watch the video, adding that Olivia was hurt and traumatized by what she had gone through.

“We had to take her to the hospital. She had irregular heartbeats. Lost her hair,” Annie said. “So she had emotional trauma. She had to go to counseling and, you know, it was, the whole thing was traumatizing.”

The lawsuit claimed Olivia was not resisting and was actually afraid. Annie said the cop tased Olivia so much that she was going in and out of consciousness.

“You only use a taser if you’re in a threat, a life-threatening situation, which she’s ninety pounds,” Annie said. “So it’s like, how was he ever in need of a taser?

WSAV spoke with the Tybee Island City Manager and Mayor Shirley Sessions about this lawsuit. Both told WSAV they can’t comment on pending litigation.

However, the Tybee Island Police Department released a statement shortly after the arrest. It reads in part that the chief of police watched the body cam footage and “determined that the actions taken were acceptable under the circumstances”

Annie said the family just wants their day in court. She said they’re speaking out because they feel if they don’t someone could get seriously hurt or even killed.

“A lot of things that happened to her should not have happened. It’s a misdemeanor, you know? I mean, it’s like you don’t get tased six times for a misdemeanor,” Annie said. “She could have easily died. And we’re lucky that she didn’t. I mean, if they continue to do this, somebody will. And that’s why we’re speaking out against it because it’s got to stop.”